Maryann Johnson, 76, of Copley, passed June 18, 2019.
Maryann enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her family and fur babies Sadie Mae and Sinatra.
She leaves behind, her loving husband of 58 years, Hanson Johnson and her children, David (Terri) Johnson, Donna (Mark) Kilbane, Dennis Johnson, along with her grandchildren she cherished more than words.
Cremation has taken place. Family will have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019