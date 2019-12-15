|
TOGETHER FOREVER Mickie Kneram, 88, of Munroe Falls, OH passed away on November 27th, 2019 after a short illness. Mickie was born in Butler, PA to the late Max and Sophia Kadunce on March 18, 1931. As a child, her family moved often, but with 7 sisters and 8 brothers, Mickie didn't worry about making new friends. She met her future husband, Richard, when her family moved to Harlansburg, PA. They were married March 3, 1951 and soon after moved to Ohio, where they raised their three children. Mickie and Dick enjoyed a long life together and the family will fondly remember their lively exchanges at family gatherings. They were both members of Twin Falls United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at flea markets, youth group dinners and special events. Mickie enjoyed attending the United Methodist Women's meetings and received recognition for the favors she made for the Mother Daughter Banquet, which she attended annually with her daughter Carrol and granddaughter Angela. She was a talented seamstress and specialized in embroidery work, often selling her creations at local art and craft shows. Mickie loved to plant flowers and over the years she created a beautiful home landscape. You could often find her "green" thumbing through garden books, but her reading passion was murder mysteries. Mickie's favorite pastime was playing games and especially card games: canasta, Oklahoma rummy, and pinochle. She loved watching old black and white movies, the Food Channel, and Jeopardy. She was an avid shopper and she derived great pleasure going out to lunch to the Saffron Patch. She had many collections, but her favorite was her snowman collection. She never forgot a birthday and sent cards to family and friends for every holiday. She was thoughtful, generous, and her kindness could be seen by the adoption of many cats over the years, taking care of a stray until her last days. She had long lasting friendships and enjoyed the company of Meta, Rita, Mary, and Sara, to name a few. Mickie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick and grandchildren, Judson and Jaelah York. She is survived by her daughter, Carrol (David) York of Cuyahoga Falls; sons, Richard (Debra) Kneram of Doylestown, and Mark (Cheyrl) Kneram of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Julian Rose, Angela Morris, Joshua York, Ryan Kneram, Adam Kneram, Matthew Kneram, Christopher Kneram, and Jacob York; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers John Kadunce, Lawrence Kadunce, and sisters Theresa Tutelo, Maxine Tutelo, and Donna McFarland. A private memorial will be held at her church. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to or the local Humane Society. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019