Maryann Steele, 70, of Akron when home to be with the Lord December 14, 2019. A life resident of the area, she was born October 29, 1949 to the late Edward and Beatrice (nee Clair) Steele. She was employed by the City of Akron as an office worker, a graduate of Kenmore High School and a life long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was considered the "neighborhood mom". She enjoyed bowling, motorcycles, crocheting, knitting, collecting stuffed bears and Coca Cola items. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tom and Louis Ray Steele; she is survived by her daughters, Carrie (Rick) Acree, Dawn (David) Jacobs; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW Akron, Ohio 44314 with Fr. Michael B. Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steele family. Messages and memories of Mary Ann can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019