MaryAnn Ward

) MaryAnn (Schlosser) Ward age 103, passed away October 6, 2020 at Danbury Woods in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julianna Schlosser; brothers, Stephen, Joseph, Ivan, George, Bernard, and Richard Schlosser; sisters, Barbara Schlosser and Rose Mencer. She is survived by brothers, Norbert (Norma Kay) Schlosser and Abbott Leo Schlosser O.S.B. and many nieces and nephews. The Schlosser family were born in Akron, Ohio and went to school at Saint Bernard's School. MaryAnn graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She was a personal secretary for the San Hygiene Furniture company. She also was an apartment building manager at Tower 80. The family will always remember her kind, generous, fun loving personality. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.