MaryAnna (Ries) Mullet entered her eternal home on May 4th, 2019.



Born on December 28th, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to parents Harry Lawrence Ries and Katherine (Stresnack) Ries, she was an alumni of Garfield High School and Akron University.



While working at Akron General Hospital she had 3 children. She also enjoyed being a private care nurse until 1971. The family relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1977. She was active in the community volunteering, at Eastern European Bible Mission and Every Home For Christ. She worked various nursing positions while in Colorado and retired from WalMart after 20+ years.



MaryAnna was always strong in her faith through a number of churches in both Ohio and Colorado. Finally finding her peace and true joy, studying the Torah and she began a study group in Colorado Springs.



In recent years she was a resident at Brookdale Monument Valley Park and Sunridge Retirement Community where she formed strong, close friendships with the residents and continued studying the scriptures.



MaryAnna was known as the "Hugger" and the "Blesser". When you were hugged by MaryAnna, you knew it, and the hug did not end until she was ready. Whether you were saying good morning, hello, or goodbye, MaryAnna didn't reserve "bless you" for sneezes, but ensured blessings were bestowed on you many times. Her legacy will be carried on by the "Blessing Swing" location still to be determined. MaryAnna taught her children and grandchildren many things, which will be carried on in her memory.



MaryAnna is survived by her three children: son, Mark Mullet, her two daughters, Lisa (Mullet) Winters and Joanna (Mullet) Trumbo; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life for MaryAnna will be held on Saturday, May 11th 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the clubhouse of the Peaks at Woodmen Apartments, 6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.



A memorial fund has been set up to continue her mission of blessings and hugs at ENT Credit Union you can reach them at (719) 574-1100 or 1-(800) 525-9623. Flowers can be sent to c/o MaryAnna Mullet, 5266 Pinon Valley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919 and will be delivered prior to the Celebration.



MaryAnna will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



Bless You