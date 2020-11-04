CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Marylin Powell, 89, passed away after a courageous fight with Covid on October 31, 2020. Marylin was born in Cuyahoga Falls on February 14, 1931 to the late Alfred & Huldah Pitkin and was a lifetime Falls resident. She was a 1949 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Marylin was a longtime member or Redeemer Luther an Church, where she coordinated the funeral luncheons for many years. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed reading and music, baking & cooking, and especially lover her dogs. Marylin worked for Morris Controls in Hudson for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1992. She also volunteered in the Oasis Reading Enrichment Program at Lincoln Elementary. In addition to her parents, Marylin was preceded in death by her husband Jerry E. Powell and her sons Jeffrey Stephen Powell, Sr. & Jerry Scott Powell; sister Lynda Remmey & brother William Paul Pitkin. She is survived by her children Diana (Mark) Somers & Kelly (Beth) Powell; grandchildren Melissa, Mandy (Derek), Doug, Jeffrey S., Jr., & Christian; great grandchildren Skye, Alexa, Tyler, & Candace; sister-in-law Linda Pitkin; cousins Paula Shackelford and her daughter Marcia Shackelford & Becky Thomas, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 pm, at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church 2141 Fifth St. in Cuyahoga Falls. Services will be live streamed at http://www.redeemerlutheran.us/church
. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marylin's memory to One of a Kind Pet Rescue 1700 W. Exchange St, Akron, OH 44313. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)