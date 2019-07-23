Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
MaryLou Easterling

MaryLou Easterling Obituary
MaryLou Easterling (Lowe)

MaryLou Easterling, 88, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on July 24, 1930 to the late Cloaten and Virgie Lowe.

She was an avid sports fan and obsessed with Ohio State, the Cleveland Indians and Browns, and all grandchildren's events. MaryLou enjoyed cooking and was frequently requested to make chicken and dumplings, soup beans, cornbread and fried potatoes.

MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenny; daughter, Linda Sue Bassett and sister, Justine Burklow.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Larry) Cooper; son-in-law, Bruce Bassett Sr.; grandchildren, Bruce (Shelli) Bassett, Jr., Jodi (Timothy) Wagner, Russell (Kimberlee) Bassett, Brian (Barbie) Jaggers, Kim Bartoe, Kevin (Vicky) Cooper and Keith (Barb) Cooper; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; brother, Rex (Ann) Lowe Sr.; and many wonderful family and friends.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dwight Strickland officiating.

Interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared with MaryLou's family at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019
