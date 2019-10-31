Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Mason Harmon Jr. Obituary
Mason Harmon Jr., 78, of Akron, Ohio, also known as "Uncle June", passed away October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Mason was preceded in death by two sons, Jerome Drummond Sr. and Derrick L. Harmon. Mason will be truly missed by sisters, Stella M. Pittman, Catherine Wilkins and Bobbie Jean Wilson; son, Jeffrey Harmon; daughter, DeOnna Michelle (Richard) DeVone; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and special friend, Evelyn Smith. On behalf of Mason, his daughter would like to express her sincere gratitude to the staff of Akron General Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Hospice and The Merriman for the excellent care that was given during Mason's final stage of life. Calling hours will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home (131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305). Pastor Lamont Davis will officiate funeral services at 11 a.m. Graveside services will take place immediately at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather at New Missionary Baptist Church 150 Wayne Ave, Akron OH 44301 at 2pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
