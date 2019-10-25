Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
139 S. High Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathias Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathias A. Koehler


1923 - 2019
Mathias A. Koehler Obituary
STOW -- Mathias Anton Koehler, 95, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019. He was born December 12th, 1923 in Akron, Ohio to Mathias and Maria Koehler, and had been a skilled tradesman both in his family business, the Artistic Ornamental Iron Works, and with the Massey Ferguson Company. Mathias was a WWII Navy Veteran, and an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary; and his brothers, John and George; he is survived by sons: Matthew (Marcia), Mark (Christine) and Michael (Denise) Koehler; daughter, Rebecca McCleary; grandchildren: Daniel McCleary, Rachel (Kenneth) Stuber, Matthew Koehler, Sarah (Mike) Ramus, Amy (Jack) Toth, Rebecca (Josh) Papp, Bradley (Sarah), Adam, Kathleen, Katie, Michelle, Audrey, and Madeline Koehler; and great-grandchildren: Seth, Ethan, Emma, Liam, Tyler, Callie and Aiden. A sincere thank you is extended from the family to the caring staff at Hudson Grande, and to the medical team of Harbor Light Hospice. Friends and family are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Rev. John Eiwen will conduct services Monday 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High Street, Akron, OH 44308. Entombment with military honors will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the . (REDMON,STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
