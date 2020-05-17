Matilda A. Varga, age 81, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lajos Varga, and survived by brothers, James (Judi) Gyulai and Louis (Margaret) Gyulai; and many nieces and nephews. Matilda was an avid hiker and enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband. She also enjoyed typing stories and poems on her 1950 Smith-Corona typewriter. Private burial will be held by the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.