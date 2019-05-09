Matilde



Fairbanks



Matilde (Della Serra) Fairbanks, 54, of Norton, passed away after a long fought battle on May 4th, 2019 with all her loved ones by her side.



She was born on July 28th, 1954 in Montreal Canada and grew up in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and a recent proud graduate of Akron University. Matilde was the strongest and most selfless, big-hearted person who cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, and many family and friends. Over the years she loved laughing, cooking, tending to her garden, traveling to Canada, road trips and weekend destinations.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Robert R.



Fairbanks, and Father, Giuseppe Della Serra.



Left to cherish Matilde's memory are her two children, Alysha Fairbanks, and Alayna Fairbanks; two step-children, Robert Fairbanks and Aimee Fairbanks; three grandchildren, Landen Goble, Tristen, and Mylah



Taylor; her beloved significant other, Tony Sapusak; mother, Colomba Della Serra; two sisters and many family, friends, and neighbors.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Adams Mason Memorial Chapel (791 E. Market Street, Akron). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be greatly appreciated. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary