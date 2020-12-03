1/1
Matthew A. Marino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- Matthew A. Marino, Sr., 77, of Wadsworth, passed away November 30, 2020. He was born April 14, 1943 in Akron to the late Nicholas and Marie Marino. Matthew was a hardworking self-employed barber for over 55 years. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie, and his brother, Daniel. Matthew is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his children: Matthew Jr., Nicholas (Sharon), Rosanne (Bob). Grandchildren: Kate, Sean and Grace. A private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved