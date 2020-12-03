WADSWORTH -- Matthew A. Marino, Sr., 77, of Wadsworth, passed away November 30, 2020. He was born April 14, 1943 in Akron to the late Nicholas and Marie Marino. Matthew was a hardworking self-employed barber for over 55 years. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie, and his brother, Daniel. Matthew is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his children: Matthew Jr., Nicholas (Sharon), Rosanne (Bob). Grandchildren: Kate, Sean and Grace. A private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store