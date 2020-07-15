1/1
Matthew A. Trent
Matthew Trent, beloved son of Lizabeth Moore and Matthew Trent gained his angel wings on July 11, 2020. He brought so much joy and happiness to our families in his short three weeks of life. There is a special Angel in Heaven that is part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a night time shooting star. And though he is in Heaven he isn't very far. He touched the heart of many like only an Angel can do. So we send this special message to the Heaven up above. Please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Matthew was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Gary Moore; Grandpa, Leo Gilbert and Uncle Brian Bills. Besides his mom and dad, Matthew is survived by grandparents, Sandra (William) VanAuken, Judith Graham and Dale Trent; great grandpa, Albert Stewart; aunts, Susannah (Paul) Lich, Abbey VanAuken and Brittany Fox; uncles, Erik Moore, Robert Trent and J.D. Trent. Liz would like to thank her Chapel Hill Great Clips family for the love and support they have given. Memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Family and friends may call on Friday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family C/O Schermesser Funeral Home or through the link on our website. If you are sick or can not attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
11:30 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUL
17
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
