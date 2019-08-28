Home

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Matthew Alan Warnick

Matthew Alan Warnick Obituary
Matthew Alan Warnick Matthew Alan Warnick, 33, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. He is survived by his children Landon and Aubrey (their mother, Tabitha) mother, Melissa Young-Reagan; father, Glenn (Carol) Warnick; sister, Amy (Jerry)Young-Gulu; brother Jason (Misty) Young; and step brothers, Paul (Megan) Wayman, Adam (Lisa) Wayman, and numerous caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market Street Akron, OH 44305. (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
