Matthew Alan Warnick Matthew Alan Warnick, 33, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. He is survived by his children Landon and Aubrey (their mother, Tabitha) mother, Melissa Young-Reagan; father, Glenn (Carol) Warnick; sister, Amy (Jerry)Young-Gulu; brother Jason (Misty) Young; and step brothers, Paul (Megan) Wayman, Adam (Lisa) Wayman, and numerous caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market Street Akron, OH 44305. (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019