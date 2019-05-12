Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Matthew Bryan Redovian

Matthew Bryan Redovian Obituary
Matthew "Matt" Bryan Redovian

Matthew Bryan Redovian, "Matt", age 40, of North Canton, Ohio, died on May 7, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born on February 27, 1979 in Akron, the son of Dennis R. Redovian of South Carolina and the late Wanda (nee Montgomery) Redovian.

Matt was a graduate of Green High School and was a cabinet maker. He was a cabinet maker for Redovian Cabinet Gallery in Green.

Matt enjoyed sports, a die-hard Ohio sports fan, especially the Browns, Indians, and Ohio State. Matt loved to play softball. He also was a huge fan of Batman. He enjoyed visiting Hocking Hills with his wife, Kelly. Matt was the caregiver for his brother, Rudy.

In addition to his father, Matthew is survived by his wife, the former Kelly Giles, whom he married on June 3, 2013; his son, Gabriel Redovian; his step-sons, Clay and Coleman Barnhill; his step-mother, Susan Redovian; his siblings, Scott (Sophie) Redovian, Rudy Redovian, and Angela Redovian.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Glenn Rogers will celebrate Matt's life.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Matthew will be laid to rest in East Liberty Cemetery, Green.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
