Matthew Childers Roth
HUDSON -- Matthew C. Roth left this life too early, the result of an accident. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7. He leaves behind to cherish his memory the two loves of his life, fiancee, Julia Yeakley and infant son, Greyson Roth; parents, George and Leah Roth of Hudson; siblings, Jeff Roth and Julie Roth of Houston, TX; and grandmother, Shirley Childers of Campbell, MO. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Anita Roth of Medina. Matt grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School. Following high school, he attended Virginia College/PGA Academy, where he earned his AAB. Most recently he graduated from Akron Barber College and had eagerly begun a career as a barber and creative stylist. He was known for having an adventurous spirit and enjoyed life to the fullest. He could be found outdoors on the golf course often with his dad, helping a friend with a project, or encouraging someone with a problem. Matt loved being a father and could not wait to show his son the world. Many around him were deeply impacted and encouraged by Matt's candid sharing about the faith journey that brought him through dark times. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson. Pastor Jim Colledge will officiate. Friends may call prior to the service from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Matt to: Restore Addiction Recovery, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Christ Community Chapel
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Christ Community Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
