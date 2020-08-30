Matthew "Matt" Dotson, 44, passed away August 23, 2020, in Cuyahoga Falls, OH due to complications from a motorcycle accident in 2009. Born in Akron, Matt had lived in the Tallmadge/Brimfield area for most of his life. Matt owned Gionino's Pizzeria in Ravenna with his wife, Melissa for twenty-two years. He loved nice cars, motorcycles and sports. He enjoyed playing golf, working out at the gym and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Dotson in 2018. Matthew is survived by his mother, Paula Dotson; wife, Melissa Sample; daughters, Madison, Kylie, and Alexandra; son, Brandon; brothers, Eddie (Michele), Greg, and Jason Dotson, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you to the staff at Bath Creek Estates for their loving care over the years and to Crossroads Hospice. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.