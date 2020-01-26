Home

Services

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Matthew H. Guyton, 36, of New Franklin passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. He was a very creative man who expressed himself through artwork. He had many life struggles that he rose above with the help of counseling others. He had a passion for music, art and meditation. Preceded in death by his grandfathers, James and Houston; aunt, Marianne; uncles, Doug and Davey. He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Doris (nee Chance); sister, Jennifer; grandmothers, Yvonne and Betty; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions can be made to NAMI of Summit County, 150 Cross St. Akron, Ohio 44311. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Guyton family. Messages and memories of Matthew can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
