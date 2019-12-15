|
Matthew John Frlich, 36, of Copley, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2019. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Erdman; maternal grandparents, John and Sophia Palmer; paternal grandparents, Waldo and Anna Frlich and beloved cousins, Joshua Scott and Chad Frlich. Matt is survived by his loving wife, Myriah; precious children, Matthew (5) and Mya (3); beloved dad, Frank (Margery) Frlich; adored sister, Abbie Frlich (Tony); treasured brother, Dustin Frlich; step-siblings, Frank and Thomas LaRose and Sarah Maciejewski; cherished nephew and niece, Nathan Cross and Isabella Sanders, and many other nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. Matt was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone. He was a beloved teacher who touched the lives of many students in the Akron school district. He was an avid sports fan whose passion for Cleveland teams was the essence of who he was. His knowledge of sports and stats was unparalleled. His intellect, wit, and incomparable sense of humor made him the life of the party everywhere he went. Matt's perfect day included being surrounded by his family and friends with great music playing, debating historical facts and other trivia on a beautiful day tossing a football on the beach at Lake Erie. The devastating loss of Matthew Frlich will be felt by all who were, in one way or another, impacted by his infectious spirit and love for life. There will be a celebration of life for Matt on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 pm - 8 pm at the Coventry Oaks Lodge at 40 Axline Ave., Akron, OH 44319. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to be made to Matthew and Mya's college accounts at any Huntington Bank location.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019