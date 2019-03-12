Matthew John "Matt" Graf



Matthew John "Matt" Graf, 48, of Canal Fulton, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Church, 2360 Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth. Services will be Thursday at 11 at the church with Todd Graf officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 761, Wooster, OH 44691.



Matt was born February 22, 1971 in Medina to Rudolph and Beverly Jean (Huffman) Graf.



He graduated from Northwest High School. He married Beth Fye on August 22, 2016. She survives.



He was a union carpenter in Local 285, Akron. Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Matt loved softball, where he coached his children. He thrived spending time with his wife and children. Matt could build or fix anything.



Matthew will be deeply missed by his wife, Beth; children, Kayli Dougherty of Wilmington, N.C., Caroline and Matthew Graf, both of the home; mother, Beverly Graf of Canal Fulton; brothers, Paul (Kerre) Bogard of Tennessee and Mike Graf of Massillon.



Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph.