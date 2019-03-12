Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
2360 Medina Line Rd
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
2360 Medina Line Rd
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Graf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew John Graf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew John Graf Obituary
Matthew John "Matt" Graf

Matthew John "Matt" Graf, 48, of Canal Fulton, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Church, 2360 Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth. Services will be Thursday at 11 at the church with Todd Graf officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 761, Wooster, OH 44691.

Matt was born February 22, 1971 in Medina to Rudolph and Beverly Jean (Huffman) Graf.

He graduated from Northwest High School. He married Beth Fye on August 22, 2016. She survives.

He was a union carpenter in Local 285, Akron. Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Matt loved softball, where he coached his children. He thrived spending time with his wife and children. Matt could build or fix anything.

Matthew will be deeply missed by his wife, Beth; children, Kayli Dougherty of Wilmington, N.C., Caroline and Matthew Graf, both of the home; mother, Beverly Graf of Canal Fulton; brothers, Paul (Kerre) Bogard of Tennessee and Mike Graf of Massillon.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now