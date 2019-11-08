|
Matthew Monroe, 41, passed away suddenly October 31, 2019. He worked for many years at Giant Eagle and GetGo, and was a member of the UFCW Local# 880. Matthew will always be remembered as a kind hearted and cheerful person. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Florence Monroe, and Ronald Chadwell; aunt Marilyn Chadwell; and uncle Scott Chadwell. Matthew is survived by his mother, Debra (Kenneth Anderson Jr.) Monroe; father, Roger (Janie) Monroe; sister Melanie (Eric) Monroe; grandmother Mona Chadwell; nephews Hunter and Gavin; niece Breanna; uncle Ron (Norma); aunts Pat, Pam, Judy (Ken), Marlene, and Cathy (Danny); people who have been like brothers and sisters, Becky and Chip, Kenny and Sunny, Shelby, Wendy and Scott, Billy, Andy and Rachel, and Tony; as well as many other family members and lots of friends from Giant Eagle. Special thanks to Sean, Jordan, Laura, and Dan. Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street in Akron). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019