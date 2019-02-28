Resources More Obituaries for Matthew Nation Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Matthew Nation

Matthew Nation



March 22, 1986



February 22, 2019



With our deepest sorrow, we announce that Matthew Nation, age 32, our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, best friend, has passed away suddenly on February 22nd, 2019.



Those who truly knew Matt knew what a beautiful, creative, loving, brilliant, and hilarious person he was. His enormous heart, creative mind, and ability to make an entire room of people laugh will truly be missed. Matt will be missed every moment of every day by his parents, Ken and Nancy Anderson, David Nation; sister, Rachel Nation; best friend and love of his life, Danielle Manes; their two beautiful children, Tegan and Emery Nation; niece, Valerie Nation; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Matt struggled for many years against his disease of addiction until God carried him to Heaven. He had a plan to reach out for help, knew the help couldn't wait another day, but decided to use just one last time. Matt, you are so deeply loved, and I hope you can feel that love in your beautiful soul as you are now at peace in Heaven.



Calling hours will take place at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 on March 5th, 2019 from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Memorial Service will follow at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 March 5th, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019