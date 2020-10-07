1/
Matthew Snyder
Matthew Snyder, 41, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born in Akron to Kenneth and Debra Snyder. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1998 and worked for Community Health Center as a residential counselor. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Norton. Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Debra (Allison) Snyder. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Snyder; twin brother, Mark Snyder of New Franklin. Matthew will be remembered by his Aunts Terri Sullivan and Cheryl (Mark) Niemeyer as well as numerous cousins, family members and friends. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m., with service beginning at 2 p.m., Pastor Adam Speas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association (als.org), in memory of Matthew. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Matthew's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
