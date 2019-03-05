|
Mattie Helen Bogard
Mattie Helen Bogard, age 65, passed away peacefully, March 2, 2019 at home with her daughter and husband by her side. She was born on June 26, 1953 in Grayson, Ky, to the late
Mildred Marie (nee: Richardson) and Otha
Carson Lewis.
Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nona Marie Gail Snodgrass; infant brother, David; twin brother, Paul; and brothers, Donald and William "Bill" Lewis.
Mattie is survived by her husband, Wayne "Bo" Junior Bogard; daughter, Helen Marie (Harry) Clelland; son, Nathaniel Henry (Melissa) Hurley; grandchildren, Danny Snodgrass and Hunter Hafner; brother, Stephen Henry Lewis; special niece, Ashley Brown Lewis; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held, WEDNESDAY, March 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019