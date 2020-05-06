NOW AND THEN Mattie Irene McGowan, was born January 2, 1926 in Russellville, AL. to the late Tom and Alice Smith. On Monday, April 27, 2020, she was call to her eternal home of rest at the blessed age of 94. She confessed Christ at an early age and was a member of Greater Bethel Baptist Church. She was employed at Bessemer Bottling Company for many years and was also employed as a domestic housekeeper for many families who loved her. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter McGowan and 6 brothers and 4 sisters. To forever cherish her beloved memory she leaves daughters, Catherine (Reggie) Watson, Linda (Master) Clark, Odessie (Geoffrey) West, Sr. and Mary (Jerry) Dennis; sisters, Myrtle Person, Emma (Willie) Shropshire, all of Akron; special grand-daughters, Arie and Jarae and grandchildren, Darryl, Russell, Geoffrey, Jr., Melissa and Quinna; 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Her Celebration of life will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Minister Nicole Manson, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: 1457 Parkgate Ave., Akron, OH 44313









