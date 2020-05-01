) Mattie L. Evans (Sallis), 72, of Akron, OH., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Akron General Cleveland Clinic. Born on July 21, 1947, in Sallis, Mississippi. Mattie was a devoted mother, grandmother, trivia buff and family historian. Her greatest joy was in being a benefactor of great deeds for her family, friends and community. Mattie is preceded in death by her mother, Vera Sallis; her father, Apostle Sam Sallis; sister, Linda Byrd; brother, Rick Sallis; and her son, Marvin Scott Evans. Mattie was a woman of great faith and a long standing member of the Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center. Mattie worked as a Girl Scout Leader, Realtor, Childcare Service Provider, Bank Teller and as a cafeteria worker at Schumacher Elementary School. Her greatest role was as "Grammie" to Malina, Mackenzie, Mariah and Matthew. She had a love for all children and so many others knew her as their grandmother as well. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Marvin Evans; loving son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Seth Evans and Tiffany Yolanda Evans; mother-in-law, Thelma Evans; and brother-in-law, Mervin Evans. She was deeply loved by her siblings: Sam Sallis Jr., Willie (Cassandra) Sallis, Frederick (Inetta) Sallis, Levoid Sallis, Eric (Kishma) Sallis, and Rose Sallis. A host of nieces and nephews and scores of beloved family and friends. Family and friends will be received Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal, Rd. Akron, Ohio 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. A small private service will be held for her husband, children, and siblings only. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will hold a "celebration of life" at a later date for all of her beloved family and friends to attend. Condolences can be delivered to the Evans Family at 577 Vinita Avenue, Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store