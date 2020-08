Mattie "Buzz" Payne 94, passed away on August 20, 2020. Born in Chattanooga TN, she and her husband, moved to Akron and raised their five children. Friends may call on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID 19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725