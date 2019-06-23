Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Maureen A. Whitlock, 71, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Centralia, Pa. Maureen moved to Akron when she was 20 years old where she attended the University of Akron. She was an x-ray technician for over 30 years.

Maureen enjoyed many smile filled years raising her children and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alice (nee Meehan) McDonnell, and her granddaughter, Emily. Maureen is survived by her husband, Leonard Whitlock; sister, Mary Alice (Don) White; children, Christopher (Jeannie) Pfeiffer, Kenneth Pfeiffer, Kelly Pfeiffer, Jennifer Whitlock; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, June 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
