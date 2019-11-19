Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Maureen M. Ohmer Obituary
Maureen M. Ohmer, 73, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Heather Knoll Nursing Home. She was born in Akron and was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School Class of 1963. Maureen was a secretary with Germano, Rondy & Ciccolini Law Firm where she made many friends. She enjoyed camping at Salt Fork State Park, horseback riding and was an avid animal lover. The family would like to thank her neighbors for their care and concern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marie (Schriefer) Ohmer; brother, Don Ohmer; and sister, Patricia Wheeler. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dee Ohmer; nieces and nephews, Cathy (John) Canale, Mary Ellen (Frank) Padula, Joe (Jackie) Wheeler, Jim (Ginette) Wheeler, Beth (Mark) Goga, Tim Wheeler, Marc (Michele) Ohmer, Susanne Green and John Ohmer; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Donations may be made to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd. Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
