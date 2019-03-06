|
|
Maureen Mulvihill
Maureen Mulvihill (Ross), 81, passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine's Church at 10 a.m. on March 11, 2019. Followed by an Irish wake at The Hibernian Club (2000 Brown St., Akron, Ohio) from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Open M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019