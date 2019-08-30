|
|
Maureena Lee Mountcastle Maureena Lee Mountcastle, of Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in her residence. She was 68. Maureena was born on June 25, 1951 in Akron, the daughter of the late Sidney H. and Alice Ruth MacRae Mountcastle. She was very proud of her roots and growing up on Standby farm. She was a 1969 graduate of Louisville High School. Following high school, Maureena furthered her education at Akron University. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree of Science in 1973. She retired as an office manager after 34 years of employment with the Summit County Medical Services Bureau. Maureena was very proud of being a pioneer in the electronic submission of Medicare and Medicaid billing in the Warren and Akron regions. Ms. Mountcastle was an active longtime member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Warren Rebekah Lodge 453. Maureena enjoyed spending time at Bay Breeze cottage, camping, playing bingo and card games. She enjoyed canning and recreating her mother's recipes. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. You could always find Maureena on her porch entertaining her friends and family. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Jerome Caldwell) Pickett of Akron; two sisters, Kate (Trevor) Mountcastle Blachly of Powell, OH and Harriet (Joseph) Mountcastle-Walsh of Scottsdale, AZ; two brothers, George (Peggy) Mountcastle of Louisville, OH and Dr. Daniel (Cheryl) Mountcastle of St. Pete Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Leena, Kumari, Jerome, Elliana, and Ara. In addition to her parents, Maureena was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Pickett and Roy Benjamin Mumford; two sons, Paul Michael Pickett and Thaxton Marcus Pickett; and grandson, Marcus Pickett. Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Warren Rebekah Lodge 453 1320 Robert Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44485. Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019