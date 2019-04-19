Maurelle Christman



Maurelle Christman, passed away on April 17, 2019.



Known as Maurelle, Mom, Grandma, and GG, Lovless Maurelle Luna was born April 26, 1924 near Loveless, Tennessee. Mom was proud that she was born in Tennessee.



Before marrying Irvin "Chris" Christman in Akron, Mom graduated from West High School. During World War II, she worked at Goodyear inspecting tires for five years. After a layoff, she was called back to work, but had to decline since she had already started our family.



Maurelle loved chocolate and held a strong belief that chocolate and peanut butter should not touch. Yellow was her favorite color and spring her favorite season.



She was tough and fought through many challenges in her nearly 95 years (Okay, only nine days short of 95 years!). She was the strongest person we ever knew. Mom really liked the days her grandkids sat on her lap sharing jelly beans and hugs; as well as the quiet conversations she shared with her granddaughters over the years. Mom was fond of listening to Rod Stewart, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin and would sing along. She nurtured her three girls into adulthood and taught values, respect, determination and a strong work ethic.



As one of seven, Maurelle was the last surviving of the Luna children including their spouses. Predeceased were spouse, Irvin Christman; parents, Lois and Albert Luna; siblings and spouses, Margaret and Jiggs Kruger, Opal and Carl LeMaster, Helen and Bill Knabe, Alberta and Richard Lenke, Norman and Fran Luna and Billie Luna. Maurelle is survived by children and spouses, Sharon and Dave Bible, Cindy Christman and Ruth Hotchkiss, Nancy and Ray Davis; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren (soon to be seven); and many nieces and nephews.



Our family love and memories live on.



Thank you to Tenisha, VNS, who provided tender care and to Ruth and Cindy who provided loving care and engaging conversation with Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American , (30775 Bainbridge Rd., Solon, OH 44139).



Be kind, help those who do not have anyone to help them and be patient with those you love and those you do not. You'll always be on our mind Mom, Grandma, GG : )



Calling hours will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) where a funeral service will take place at 4:00. Interment services will be on Monday at 11:00 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens (4724 State Rd., Peninsula).



Please visit Maurelle's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary