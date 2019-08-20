|
|
Maurice Mifflin TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Maurice R. Mifflin, 85, passed away August 16, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Maurice had lived in Tallmadge for the past 22 years. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and retired in 1985 from General Motors after 31 years of service. Maurice attended Our Lady of Victory Church. He loved Cleveland sports and enjoyed going to Tallmadge Rec Center. He was preceded in death by is wife of 52 1/2 years, Carol and grandson, Sean Michael (DebraAnn). Maurice was survived by his daughter, DebraAnn (Frank) Smegelsky of Tallmadge; sons, Kenneth (Kelly) Mifflin of Stow and Karl (Yvonne) Mifflin of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Brittany, Marc, Alex, Jacob, Ryan, Isabella, Melissa and Jackson; great grandchildren, Remy, Michael, David, Zeke, and Kendall. Visitation will be 4 until 8 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a plant or, donating to Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave, Tallmadge 44278; or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd, Akron 44333 in memory of Maurice R. Mifflin.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019