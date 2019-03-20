Maurice R. Rose



NEW FRANKLIN -- Maurice Rose, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a mighty battle fought valiantly against pancreatic cancer.



Maurice made friends with everyone he met and lived life to the fullest. Riding his Harley all over the country or fishing on his boat were his favorite pastimes. He will leave a void in the lives of all who knew him.



He was born in West Virginia and particularly loved riding his Harley on those long, curvy roads in the Fall. He retired from Albert Screen Print Inc. after 44 years of service.



Maurice leaves behind his loving wife, Lois; sons, Douglas and Nathan (Lindsay) Krummel; grandchildren, Trenton, Jenna and Allie; sisters-in-law, Betty (Bret) Harsh and Amy (Bob) Huston; father-in-law, Bryce Lipscomb; mother-in-law, Bertha (Bob) Bailey; brother, Neil (Kathy) Rose; sister, Tammy (Jodi) Gildersleeve; and special friends, Al Faulkenstein Jr., Troy, Tom Seese Jr. and Pam Wanko.



Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.



(330-825-8700) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary