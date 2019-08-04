Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kilian Catholic Church
Mission Viejo, OH
Maurie Palo


1933 - 2019
Maurie Palo Obituary
Maurice "Skip" Palo

Maurice "Skip" Palo passed away on July 18, 2019 at his home in Mission Viejo, California.

He was born on March 15, 1933 in Conneaut, Ohio to Maurice and Ruth (Justice) Palo. Skip grew up in Conneaut, Ohio and never forgot his roots. He graduated from Conneaut High School in 1951. After high school he was awarded a basketball scholarship at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio where he received a degree in BS/BA Economics 1956. He joined the U.S. Army in 1956 and served for two years, Fort Ord, California. He was discharged in 1958 and began work for General Tire & Rubber Company/ Continental Inc. as Western Regional Sales Manager with sales responsibility for the western U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii where he worked for 38 years and retired in 1996.

Skip married Hanna Dusenbury in 1957 in Conneaut, Ohio; they were happily married for 45 years. Skip was a member of St. Kilian's Church (Usher), BPO Elks (life member), and enjoyed all sports, Buckeyes, Indians, Browns and gardening; also received football scholarship, Youngstown State University and Ojarvi football award. Skip always said he had a very lucky life, great wife, great family and great friends. Awaking each day he said "There isn't anything else to ask for… what else could there be."

Skip was preceded in death by Maurice and Ruth Palo, Hanna Dusenbury Palo. Skip is survived by children, Michael (Julie) Palo of Mission Viejo, California, Catherine (Norm) Petersen of San Clemente, California, and John (Caroline) Palo of Conneaut, Ohio; grandchildren, Nichole, Brianna, Travis Palo and Emily, Zack, Hannah, Quinn Petersen.

Funeral Mass will be on August 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, Mission Viejo, California, followed by burial at Ascension Cemetery, Lake Forest, Calif.

O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300. www.oconnormortuary.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
