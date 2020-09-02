Maurine (Held) Breedlove, 82, of Mogadore, OH, passed away August 30,2020 of a brief illness. She leaves behind husband of 62 years, Kenneth; daughters, Kathy (Dan) Pohly, Hartville and Karol (Ron) Edmunds, Powhatan, VA; four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Held, Lebanon, OR. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. The full obituary is available at https://www.hopkinslawver.com/obituaries/
