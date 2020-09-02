1/1
Maurine (Held) Breedlove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurine (Held) Breedlove, 82, of Mogadore, OH, passed away August 30,2020 of a brief illness. She leaves behind husband of 62 years, Kenneth; daughters, Kathy (Dan) Pohly, Hartville and Karol (Ron) Edmunds, Powhatan, VA; four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Held, Lebanon, OR. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. The full obituary is available at https://www.hopkinslawver.com/obituaries/ (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Maurine, Praying for you all, may the Lord Bless you all with Peace and Comfort!
Ralph Mosser
Friend
September 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved