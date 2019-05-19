Max Glover Boardman



After battling with advanced Alzeimer's, Max Glover Boardman, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney and brain cancer. Max was born in Ravenna, Ohio on May 3, 1940, and lived in Akron for most of his life. Max was the owner of Boardman's Office Supply for many years.



Max was preceded in death by his parents, Sheffield Boardman, Sr. and Leta "Gal" Glover Boardman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Charmagne A. Boardman; his children, Caroline Boardman (Keith), Nancy Boardman, Cristy Regallis (Rob), Michael Boardman (Talita); nine grandchildren, Cassie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Sarah, Lucas, Michael, Demetrew, Joshua, and Naomi; brother, Sheffield Boardman, Jr. (Jane); loving in-laws, Dale and Jean Nye, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Max was loved by all who had the honor to know him. He was always a gentleman, always kind, had an amazing work ethic and was a man of extreme integrity. He was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



Max was quick-witted and enjoyed entertaining everyone with his wry and cheesy sense of humor. He was a devoted and die-hard fan of all Ohio sports teams, especially the Buckeyes, Browns and Cavaliers. He enjoyed boating, golfing and bowling and loved coaching his children's sports teams.



Max was devoted to his nine grandchildren and they adored him. He was an incredible example of what a husband should be to his "sweet young thing" Charmagne. Max raised his children with love, and kindness constantly setting and living by the highest standards. Max knew the Lord personally and is now safe in the loving arms of his heavenly father.



Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn.



Pastors Thomas D. Nye and Todd S. Nye will officiate funeral services 1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333.



Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary