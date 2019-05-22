Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
West Hill Baptist Church
605 N Revere Rd
Akron, OH
Max Glover Boardman Obituary
Max Glover Boardman

After battling with advanced Alzeimer's, Max Glover Boardman, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney and brain cancer.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.

Pastors Thomas D. Nye and Todd S. Nye will officiate funeral services 1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Max was a huge Buckeye fan so please feel free to join us in wearing Buckeye clothing to the funeral service.

Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019
