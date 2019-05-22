|
|
Max Glover Boardman
After battling with advanced Alzeimer's, Max Glover Boardman, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney and brain cancer.
Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.
Pastors Thomas D. Nye and Todd S. Nye will officiate funeral services 1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Max was a huge Buckeye fan so please feel free to join us in wearing Buckeye clothing to the funeral service.
Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019