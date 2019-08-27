|
|
Maxine Auckland Maxine Auckland, 89, of Stow went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 23, 2019. Her survivors include husband of 68 years, Douglas Auckland; children, Karen (Pastor Joe) Silvestri, Cindy (Alex Clarke) Bender, Pam (Cad) Gard, Brian (Chris) Auckland, Doug (Lori) Auckland, Jr., and Margie (Mark) Beamer; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-granchildren. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). A committal service will take place on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittmen. Immediately after there will be a memorial service and luncheon at the Galaxy Restaurant (201 Park Center Dr., Wadsworth, OH 44281). Please go to Maxine's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com for maps, information or to leave condolences .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019