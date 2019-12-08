|
Maxine Dean Thome, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019. Maxine was a resident of Akron, OH. She was born Dec. 10, 1930 to Charles and Marie Dean. She loved raising her five children after the death of her husband, Paul J. Thome in 1969. Maxine was a graduate of St. Paul's grade school and Our Lady of the Elms High School where she was the President of the National Honor Society. She graduated from the University of Akron with honors and a degree in Elementary Education. She also received an honorary degree from Catholic University of America. Maxine served on the Board of Directors of North Hill Glass and Mirror Co., was past president of the Columbian Guild, former ROTC sponsor at the University of Akron, former tour guide at Stan Hywett Hall, past teacher at Firestone Elementary School and former member of Junior Women's Civic Club. Her memberships included Theta Phi Alpha Sorority, Columbian Guild, Silver Lake AARP, Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Epsilon. Maxine loved her family foremost. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, working in her yard, following the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers and organizing her grade and high school reunions. She leaves behind her five beloved children, Linda (Ed) Murray, Terry (Sally), Karen (Don) Waycaster, Rick (Chrissy) and Bob (Nancy) plus her three grandsons, Paul Murray, Eddie (Lauren) Murray and Brian (Kate) Murray. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Luann Toman, Louise Battaglia, Rita Kausky, Dolores Grueser, Charlotte O'Conner and brother, William Dean. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. God gave her a big job to do in life raising her five children which she did lovingly and to the very best of her ability. Special thanks to Falls Village and Southern Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave. with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am Wednesday at the church. Maxine's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude's Hospital. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Maxine's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019