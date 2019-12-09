Home

Maxine Dean Thome, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave. with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am Wednesday at the church. Maxine's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude's Hospital. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Maxine's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
