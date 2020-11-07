THEN AND NOW Maxine E. Miller, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born on August 5 1929 to Eunice and Max McClure. She was presided in death by her husband, Charles in 1999. She is survived by her children, Patricia Adkins of Rootstown and Sandra Hammond and husband, Jeff of Wooster; grandchildren, Matthew Adkins (Beverly) of Gastonia, N.C., Nicole Schechter of Tucson Arizona, Brian Adkins and wife, Sarah of Rootstown and Sean Hammond and wife, Marisa of Wooster; great grandchildren, Savannah and Christian Adkins, Jody Schechter, and Noah Hammond; best friend, Marilyn Pickens. Maxine loved all of her grandchildren with all her heart and she was her happiest being with her family. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of her life is planned with family.







