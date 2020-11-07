1/1
Maxine E. Miller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Maxine E. Miller, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born on August 5 1929 to Eunice and Max McClure. She was presided in death by her husband, Charles in 1999. She is survived by her children, Patricia Adkins of Rootstown and Sandra Hammond and husband, Jeff of Wooster; grandchildren, Matthew Adkins (Beverly) of Gastonia, N.C., Nicole Schechter of Tucson Arizona, Brian Adkins and wife, Sarah of Rootstown and Sean Hammond and wife, Marisa of Wooster; great grandchildren, Savannah and Christian Adkins, Jody Schechter, and Noah Hammond; best friend, Marilyn Pickens. Maxine loved all of her grandchildren with all her heart and she was her happiest being with her family. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of her life is planned with family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved