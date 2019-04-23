Maxine E. Zivick (Clifford)



RITTMAN -- Maxine E. Zivick, age 88, of Rittman, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman.



Maxine was born on June 12, 1930, in Wadsworth, to the late Clem and Nellie (Sterrett) Clifford and married John Zivick on August 3, 1952, at First Christian Church in Wadsworth, and they have been happily married for over 66 years.



Following her graduation from Wadsworth High School with the class of 1948, she attended Hammel Business College. She worked at the Ohio Boxboard Company for several years, and was also an Admissions Officer for University of Akron Wayne College for 10 years.



Maxine was a member of First Christian Church in Wadsworth and a former Girl Scout leader. She was an accomplished artist, baker, gourmet cook, seamstress, and voracious reader.



More than anything, she devoted her time to her children and grandchildren and loved to stay involved in their lives and activities.



Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Jan Isaac of New Philadelphia, Stephanie (Harvey) Landis of Rittman, and Marianne (Jeff) Cline of Wadsworth; son, John (Tricia) Zivick of Uniontown; eight grandchildren, Megan (Dirk) Wallace of Dover, Joel (Leah) Landis of Rittman, Andrea Zak of North Ridgeville, Gregory Landis of Rittman, Drew Cline of Columbus, Brett (Lauren) Cline of Pittsburgh, Maria Zivick of Uniontown, and Anne Zivick of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Chase Zak, Addison Landis, and a great-grandchild on the way; sister, Maver (John) Fitch of Wadsworth; sister-in-law, Winne Clifford of Wadsworth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Calmer Clifford; and sister Cloris Pearson.



Per Maxine's wishes, cremation will take place. Private family services will be held at a later date.



Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, OH 44270; or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019