Maxine G. Williams
1931 - 2020
Ms. Maxine Geneva Williams, of Akron, OH, returned to her heavenly home on July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas at the age of 89. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her final days and ultimately gave her peace. Maxine was born on February 21, 1931, in Akron, OH. Her parents, Frank and Rosie McCoy, raised Maxine and her 14 siblings in Akron. Maxine graduated from East High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, using her gift for compassion and empathy to help others throughout her career. In 1952, Maxine married James Williams, and the couple had three children. Maxine went on to be a strong mother to her children and raised them to lead with integrity, dignity, and compassion. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church as well as avid volunteer in the Akron community. Maxine was a force to be reckoned with. A figure of strength, compassion, and love in her family. She was an outstanding example of a true matriarch and her legacy will inspire those she leaves behind for years to come. Maxine will be loved and missed by surviving daughter, Shirley; son, Sherman; her brothers, Kenneth and Bernard; her sisters, Connie and Karen; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is grateful for the condolences and prayers and will be mourning their loss privately.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
