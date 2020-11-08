Maxine L. Heldridge, age 93, of Akron, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2020. Maxine was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 31, 1927 to the late Michael and Thora Rusinko. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Akron for 44 years, where she actively volunteered and was involved in Bible studies. Maxine also spent many years volunteering at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and the Akron Children's Home. Everyone loved Maxine. She was sweet, kind, and had a giving heart. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Deane; and sisters, Betty, Lorraine and Dianne; she is survived by her daughter, Tracy Derifield; grandsons, Grant and Brandon Derifield; several very special nieces, nephews; and her sister-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Copley, OH 44321. A private family service will take place. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
