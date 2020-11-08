1/1
Maxine L. Heldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine L. Heldridge, age 93, of Akron, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2020. Maxine was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 31, 1927 to the late Michael and Thora Rusinko. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Akron for 44 years, where she actively volunteered and was involved in Bible studies. Maxine also spent many years volunteering at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and the Akron Children's Home. Everyone loved Maxine. She was sweet, kind, and had a giving heart. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Deane; and sisters, Betty, Lorraine and Dianne; she is survived by her daughter, Tracy Derifield; grandsons, Grant and Brandon Derifield; several very special nieces, nephews; and her sister-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Copley, OH 44321. A private family service will take place. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved