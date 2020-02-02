Home

Maxine M. Neumann-Vargo

Maxine M. Neumann-Vargo Obituary
Maxine M. Neumann-Vargo passed away January 23, 2020 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a graduate of East High School Class of 1946. She worked as a waitress at the Brown Derby and Arts Place. Maxine moved to Michigan in 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Tessie (Behler) Pyle; husbands, Carol Neumann and Joseph Vargo; brother, Robert Pyle; sisters, Freda Simmons, Ruby Gfeiler and Imogene Boehme; and daughter, Linda Duff (Roger). She leaves behind her sister, Mildred Bichsel; children, Peggy Arkills (Vince) of Spokane, WA, Stephen Neumann (Barb) of Bosque Farms, NM. and Sandy Neumann of Ypsilanti, MI. She also has seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was loved and she will be missed. Private services have taken place. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
