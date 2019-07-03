Home

Maxine Moore Gunn

Maxine Moore Gunn Obituary
Maxine Burgess Moore Gunn

Maxine Burgess Moore Gunn, age 96, of Tucky Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Center in Berea.

She was born June 25, 1923 in Spencer, West Virginia the daughter of the late Everett Marcellas and Sarah Jane Dobbins Burgess. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Graham Road Baptist Church located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by two spouses, William C. Moore and Alvin Craig Gunn. She was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio. She is survived by: three daughters, Jane Ellen Walters, Ravenna, Linda Sharon (Doug) Seese, Berea and Debra Kay King, Irvine; son, Randy Wm. Moore, Akron; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Bernard Neil Moore; two sons-in-law, Buddy Wynn Walters and Tom King; five sisters; four brothers; and three grandchildren, Kelli Jane Walter Gill, David Wynn Walters, and Tom King Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 5, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Kentucky by Bro. Mark McLean. Burial to follow at the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
