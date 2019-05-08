Home

Maxine Warren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine Warren Obituary
Maxine Warren

Maxine Warren, 89, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Maxine enjoyed crocheting and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred R. and Dona M. (Casto) Haddix; brothers, Theodore Ray and Robert Haddix; and sisters, Mabel Haddix and Edna M. Elder.

Mrs. Warren is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl Warren, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Esther Warren, Jr.; grandchildren, Emily (James) Lansden, Lisa (Tom) Carney and Andrew Warren; great grandchildren, Alex, Sam and Julia Lansden and Claire Carney. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
