|
|
Maxine Warren
Maxine Warren, 89, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Maxine enjoyed crocheting and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred R. and Dona M. (Casto) Haddix; brothers, Theodore Ray and Robert Haddix; and sisters, Mabel Haddix and Edna M. Elder.
Mrs. Warren is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl Warren, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Esther Warren, Jr.; grandchildren, Emily (James) Lansden, Lisa (Tom) Carney and Andrew Warren; great grandchildren, Alex, Sam and Julia Lansden and Claire Carney. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019