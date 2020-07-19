1/1
May Crum
TOGETHER AGAIN May Crum, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was born in Ashcamp, KY, daughter of the late Teamus and Georgia Bartley. She resided in Cuyahoga Falls for 58 years, and she was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and homemaker. In addition to her parents; May was preceded in death by her husband, Ruby Crum, and siblings, Pearlie Artrip, Maxie Wood, Alpha Smith, Hester O'Quinn, Mary Damron, Hustler Bartley, and Vernon Bartley. She will be dearly missed by her children, Gloria (Angelo) Zambito, and Peggy (James) Pugh; grandchildren, Bradley Francisco, and Bridget (Steve) Lyons, great-grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, and Joey Lyons; brother, Jay (Phyllis) Bartley, and many extended family members and friends. Due to current circumstances, the family will be having private services at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in May's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
