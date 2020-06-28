) TOGETHER AGAIN May Maureen (Jeans) Spada, 89, of Canal Fulton, passed away June 25, 2020, joining her beloved husband, Ralph in heaven. May was born August 11, 1930 in Woolwich, England. As a teenager, she met a kind, young American man at the local dance hall. He was on extended leave from the U.S. Army Air Corps after his plane had been gunned down in WWII. After telling her he would come back for her, he returned to the U.S., earned an undergraduate degree, and kept in touch with her through poems and letters. One day, while May was at a friend's house, sister Vera told her she needed to come home right away. She did, and Ralph was there waiting. They wed in England, honey mooned in Paris, and moved to the U.S. to begin their life together. May was 19. They were married 50 years, with May staying home to raise six children while adjusting to moves from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to Georgia to Pennsylvania, before finally settling in Canal Fulton. May was a parishioner at Saints Philip & James. She enjoyed gardening and travel, often visiting her native England. She never lost her British accent. "GG" will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as for her superb lasagna every Christmas. She always made time to attend special occasions and celebrations for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph E. Spada; her parents, Florence May Hammond and Edgar Jeans; sister, Vera Barnes, and sisters-in-law, Patricia Jeans and Marian Lance, she is survived by children, Ralph (Seon), Mark, Maureen (Benny), Linda, Paul, David (Bridget); sister, Joan; brother, Malcolm, grandchildren, Ralph, David, Katie, Nick, Jonathan, Sonya, Timothy, Megan, Tina, Bryon, Kristopher, Jared, and Brigitte Mae;, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks daughter, Linda, who cared for May in her final years. Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, June 30 at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place WEDNESDAY, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Saints Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in May's honor to Akron Children's Hospital Crisis Fund for assisting patients and families affected by the pandemic. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.